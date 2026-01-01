For the best experience, we recommend using the most up-to-date version of Slack. Learn about checking for available updates, troubleshooting, and app update security guidance.

Tip: Visit Minimum requirements for using Slack for details on our supported browsers and operating systems.



Check your desktop app version

Slack has two versions of the desktop app for Mac and Windows: Direct Download and the App Store or Microsoft Store versions. Here's how to check the version you’re using:

Mac Windows Linux Open the Slack app. From your computer’s top menu bar, click Slack. Select About Slack. In the pop-up window, you'll see the App Store mentioned if that's the version you're using. Open the Slack app. Click the ☰ three lines icon in the top-left corner of the Slack app, then select Help. Select About Slack. In the pop-up window, you'll see the Microsoft Store mentioned if that's the version you're using. Note: If your version number is prepended by MSQ, desktop app updates are managed and deployed by your organization. If you can’t update your Slack app, reach out to your IT team or Slack admins for help. Open the Slack app. Click Help in the top left of the Slack app. Select About Slack. In the pop-up window, you'll see the Snap Store mentioned if that's the version you're using.



Update your desktop app

Mac Windows Linux Direct Download version Open the Slack app. Click Slack in your computer’s menu bar. Click Check for Updates, then click Restart to Apply Update. Tip: When an update is available, the help icon in Slack will be badged. You can click the help icon then click the update card and select Restart Slack to update the app.

Mac App Store version Open the App Store on your computer. Click Updates in the left sidebar. If there are available updates for Slack under Pending, click Update. Direct Download version Open the Slack app. Click the ☰ three lines icon in the top-left corner of the Slack app, then select Help. Click Check for Updates, then click Restart to Apply Update. Tip: When an update is available, the help icon in Slack will be badged. You can click the help icon then click the update card and select Restart Slack to update the app.

Microsoft Store version Open the Microsoft Store on your computer. Click the ••• three dots button in the top right. Select Downloads and updates. If there are available updates for Slack, click Get updates. The steps to check for Slack desktop app updates vary across Linux devices. Some devices may be configured to use a repository for the Slack app, so when your computer updates, Slack will update too. The ability to disable this repository or update Slack using other steps will depend on your operating system’s environment.



Trouble updating your desktop app

Common issues include seeing an error message when checking for desktop app updates, or the desktop app continuing to run on an older version of Slack after you've tried to update.

Mac Windows Linux Direct Download version Quit Slack. Open Finder on your computer. In the Finder search field, type .app. From the drop-down menu, select Kind, then Application. Enter Slack into the search field to filter your search results. Then toggle your results to This Mac instead of a specific folder. Move any search results to the trash. From Finder, press ⌘ + Shift + G on your keyboard and enter ~/Library/Application Support/Slack in the search field. Move all files and folders to the trash, then click Empty. Visit https://slack.com/downloads/mac to re-download the desktop app.

Mac App Store version Quit Slack. Open Finder on your computer. In the Finder search field, type .app . From the drop-down menu, select Kind , then Application . Enter Slack into the search field to filter your search results. Then toggle your results to This Mac instead of a specific folder. Move any search results to the trash. From Finder, press ⌘ + Shift + G on your keyboard and enter ~/Library/Containers/com.tinyspeck.slackmacgap/Data/Library/Application Support/Slack in the search field. Move all files and folders to the trash, then click Empty . Visit https://slack.com/downloads/mac to re-download the desktop app. Direct Download version Quit Slack. Make sure there are no Slack.exe or Update.exe processes running in Task Manager . Open the Start Menu and click Settings , then click the Apps & features tab. Find Slack and click the option to Uninstall . Open the Run dialog by pressing Windows Key + R . Type %AppData% and press Enter . Delete the Slack folder that launches. Return to the Run dialog and enter %LocalAppData% to also delete that Slack folder. Visit https://slack.com/downloads/windows to re-download the app.

Microsoft Store version Quit Slack. Make sure there are no Slack.exe or Update.exe processes running in Task Manager . Open the Start Menu and click Settings , then click the Apps & features tab. Find Slack and click the option to Uninstall . Open the Run dialog by pressing Windows Key + R . Enter the following path: C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\Packages\91750D7E.Slack_8she8kybcnzg4\LocalCache\Roaming Delete the Slack folder that launches. Visit https://www.microsoft.com/store/p/slack/9wzdncrdk3wp to re-download the app. Ubuntu DDL sudo apt remove slack-desktop rm -rf ~/.config/Slack rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/slack.list /etc/default/slack

RHEL DDL sudo yum remove slack rm -rf ~/.config/Slack rm /etc/yum.repos.d/slack.repo /etc/default/slack

Snap (all distros supported by Snapcraft) sudo snap remove slack

Tip: Still having trouble with updating? Get in touch with our Support team — we're happy to help.



Security guidance for desktop app updates

Since version 4.14.0, Slack release notes will include security guidance to help customers prioritize updating the Slack desktop app, if applicable. Here’s how to interpret different levels of guidance:

Guidance statement What it means This release includes minor security improvements. Updating is beneficial. Minor security improvements. Upgrading will provide users with limited security benefits. This release includes security improvements. Updating is recommended. Some security improvements. Upgrading will provide users with security benefits. This release includes significant security improvements. Updating is strongly recommended. Significant security improvements. Users will gain significant benefits from upgrading, and should prioritize updating to the new version.

Note: Security guidance shouldn't be construed to mean that older versions of the Slack desktop app are insecure. We’re constantly working to reduce the likelihood and data security impact of security issues. We always directly inform customers of any compromise impacting the security of their Slack workspace or client applications.