Calend Meet

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data will be stored under user id, will be deleted if user is inactive for more than 6 months.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We run a scheduler every 6 months. The scheduler would identify and remove inactive user data.
Also, users have an option to delete data from the UI. Users can mail us (support@ulgebra.com) for data removal.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Ulgebra will store auth tokens and user identity information for Ulgebra Account. Ulgebra will not store messages or third party data in this case Calendly or Slack messages. Data is secured with Firebase security rules.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Google Firebase and its services
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google Firebase
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no