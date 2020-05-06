Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
12 months after the agreement is terminated.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Dashboard screenshots will be automatically deleted after a year, or upon request (in accordance with GDPR).
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Screenshots of your dashboards will be stored in AWS's S3 cloud hosting service, which stores copies across multiple regions of the world for data redundancy. Any other metadata held by Geckoboard will be stored in accordance with our Data Processing Agreement.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no