Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Customer content is deleted 30 days following termination of a subscription.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data is not archived by Decision Tracker unless expressly requested by the customer. Rolling backups are kept for 90 days by the cloud service provider. Data is removed from Decision Tracker's systems, including all content, content metadata, access tokens, usernames, and personally identifiable information when the subscription terminates or after requested by the customer.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Decision Tracker uses industry standard technical and organisational measures to secure information it stores. The exact data stored is outlined in the privacy policy: https://decisiontrackerbot.com/privacy
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Cloudflare
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no