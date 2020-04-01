Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We will retain your personal information for the period necessary to fulfil the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law, for legal, tax or regulatory reasons, or other lawful purposes.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize it or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
To provide you with the Services, we may store, process, and transmit data in the United States and locations around the world—including those outside your country. Data may also be stored locally on the devices you use to access the Services.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
We host our data on public cloud.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no