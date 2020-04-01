Airbase is the leading spend management platform for small and midsize companies. It combines comprehensive accounts payable, an advanced corporate card program, and employee expense reimbursements into one system. Airbase automates accounting and operational workflows for a faster close, real-time reporting, and a consistent platform experience for all non-payroll spend. With the Airbase–Slack integration, everyone can track their spending requests and approvals, their reimbursement requests, approvals, and payments from within Slack. • Approve or deny new spending and reimbursement requests.

• Get notified when your requests are approved or denied.

• Get notified if any of your cards see declined transactions or bill payments fail.

• View list of all your reimbursement requests and their status. This app requires an Airbase account.