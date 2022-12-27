Tenable Cloud Security

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data will remain as long the tenant is active. Ermetic will delete any customer data within 72 hours upon request or upon termination or expiration of the agreement
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Ermetic will delete any customer configuration data within 72 hours upon request or upon termination or expiration of the agreement
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We use AWS for data storage and backups and rely on AWS Snapshot capabilities. Data is end-to-end encrypted with AES-256. Please review our documentation for additional details
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA, Deutschland, Kanada, Republik Korea
Details zum Daten-Hosting
We have 4 data centers. They are located in Canada, the US, Korea and Germany. The site you sign up on determines where your data is stored. It is never transferred to other data centers.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no