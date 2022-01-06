Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We keep your personal information to enable your continued use of AWS Support App, for as long as it is required in order to fulfill the relevant purposes as may be required by law (including for tax and accounting purposes), or as otherwise communicated to you. How long we retain specific personal information varies depending on the purpose for its use, and we will delete your personal information in accordance with applicable law. More information about our Privacy Policy can be found here: https://aws.amazon.com/privacy/.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Customer data is deleted automatically when you delete AWS Support App configurations from the AWS Support App management console, and it is scheduled for deletion when accounts are closed in accordance with our documentation.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We replicate and back up your customer content in more than one AWS Region. We will not move or replicate your content outside of the AWS Support App's specified data centers without your agreement, except in each case as necessary to comply with the law or a binding order of a governmental body. More information on our data policies can be found here: https://aws.amazon.com/compliance/data-privacy-faq/
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA, Irland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Hosted on AWS Infrastructure
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no