Draw the Short Straw

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data used for the operation of the application is retained in-memory on the server for 30 minutes and then deleted.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
No data is permanently stored or archived.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data used for the operation of the application is retained in-memory on the server for 30 minutes and then deleted.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no