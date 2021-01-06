Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Customer data is retained for as long as their BuildPulse subscription is active.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Upon customer deletion, BuildPulse deletes customer data from our production environments within 24 hours and backups are deleted within 21 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no