BuildPulse automatically detects flaky tests and highlights the most disruptive ones so you know exactly where to focus first for maximum impact. BuildPulse plugs into your existing test framework, with support for JavaScript (Mocha, Jest, Cypress), Ruby (minitest, RSpec), Go, Python, PHP, Java, Elixir, and others. And BuildPulse works with popular CI providers, including CircleCI, GitHub Actions, Travis CI, Jenkins, Semaphore, and Buildkite. Use the BuildPulse integration for Slack to get daily reports on the health of your test suite, right in Slack.