Meterian Sentinel

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We retain information that identifies the users for the duration of time when the users are registered with or use the Services, for as long as we have a relationship with the users, as is necessary for us to perform our obligations to you to enforce or defend any legal claims or as is required by applicable law

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Any user, whether a paid or free-trial customer, can request to have their account deleted at any time. This can be done by contacting us. Free trial accounts that have used the API request or logged in into their account dashboard at least once and have been inactive for six months are deleted automatically.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We may transfer, store and process your personal data to service providers outside the UK or European Economic Area. If we do so, we ensure that your personal data is transferred in a way so that it is safeguarded and treated in accordance with comparable legal standards as we have in the UK.