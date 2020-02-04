Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
EvaluAgent will retain data as per the terms set out in the customers contract with EvaluAgent.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
EvaluAgent will archive/remove data as per the terms set out in the customers contract with EvaluAgent.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
EvaluAgent will store data as per the terms set out in the customers contract with EvaluAgent.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Vereinigtes Königreich, Australien
Details zum Daten-Hosting
All data within EvaluAgent is hosted in the cloud using Amazon Web Services.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no