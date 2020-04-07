StackHawk makes it simple for developers to find, triage, and fix application security bugs. Scan your application for AppSec bugs in the code your team wrote, triage and fix with provided documentation, and automate in your development pipeline to prevent future bugs from hitting production. With the StackHawk Slack app, you can manage the security of your application where you already are working. • :rocket: Scan Start Notifications. Get a notification of when a scan has started on one of your applications.

• :mag_right: Summary of Scan Findings. Have findings pushed to you when the scan has completed, with a summary of the number of security bug findings by risk.

• :microscope: Dig Into Scan Results. Link to the complete results of your scan findings so you can triage and fix security bugs. Jump into the StackHawk web app to see request / response payloads, bug overview, and links to fix documentation.

• :exclamation: Error Reporting. Get alerted of failed scans with links to the stacktrace.