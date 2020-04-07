Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
The StackHawk Slack App uses data from the StackHawk platform to send customized notifications, and otherwise does not retain, archive, or store any Slack app data, aside from the minimum necessary credentials and configuration to operate.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
The StackHawk Slack App uses data from the StackHawk platform to send customized notifications, and otherwise does not retain, archive, or store any Slack app data, aside from the minimum necessary credentials and configuration to operate.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
The StackHawk Slack App uses data from the StackHawk platform to send customized notifications, and otherwise does not retain, archive, or store any Slack app data, aside from the minimum necessary credentials and configuration to operate.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Storage
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no