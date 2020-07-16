Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We will retain data in accordance with GDPR. If you uninstall the app from your Slack workspace or let your subscription expire, all personal data as well as your task data will be retained for 60 days to ensure we can recover it in case you ask us to. Billing information will be retained for longer periods, as required by German accounting standards. For details, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We will remove data in accordance with GDPR. All personal data as well as your task data will be removed within 60 days after you remove our app from your Slack workspace or after your subscription expires. Earlier removals are possible on request in accordance with GDPR. For details, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We will store customer data in accordance with GDPR. E.g., we will only store data required for the app to work as intended, or data that you have agreed to being stored. Data will only be used to operate our app and not provided to third parties, except when technically or legally required. For details, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Deutschland

Details zum Daten-Hosting Sidequest data is hosted by renowned cloud service providers in Germany.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen DigitalOcean, LLC

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes