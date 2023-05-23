Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
WorkStory retains only data that provides use to our service (such as user feedback, review data) and absolutely no personal data from any Slack authentications. The only user data we hold is the user's slack user id, access token, team id, team name, and the other authentication data provided by Slack.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
WorkStory will remove all Slack authentication data upon the user disconnecting their account, which they may do at any time.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
WorkStory will store Slack authentication data in a MongoDB database hosted on Google Cloud.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Google Cloud is our main source of data storage
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google Cloud
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no