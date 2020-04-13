Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
CodeSubmit retains customer data in accordance to GDRP as outlined in our terms of service. All candidate data is subject to an automated 6-month deletion policy that can be toggled off in account settings.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
All candidate data on CodeSubmit is subject to an automated 6-month deletion policy that can be toggled off in account settings.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
CodeSubmit LLC stored data in accordance to EU data privacy regulation. All our hosting providers are ISO-270001 compliant.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Amazon Web Services Frankfurt Data Region
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Amazon Web Services Frankfurt Data Region
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no