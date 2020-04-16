You can start trialing Super Poll for a week, no credit card and no strings attached!Pricing: https://superpoll.xyz/#pricingSuper Poll empowers everyone to have their say in all sorts of decisions from the trivial to the substantial.Features include: -Create native polls through a clean promptNo more typing everything out and getting some syntax wrong. Simply fill in an in-app form.-Anonymizing poll startersWe've all had a "no stupid questions" moment-Anonymize poll votersAnonymity promotes and provides incentives for everyone to participate and input their honest thoughts.-Allow users to vote for more than 1 optionSometimes the answer isn't just this or that. This will come in handy for those cases./superpoll to start creating polls.
Super Poll - Anonymous Polls kann Folgendes einsehen:
Super Poll - Anonymous Polls kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.
No personally identifiable data will be stored on our databases. The only data that we store are: workspace IDs, user IDs, polls, and your subscription details. Your payment methods are handled by Stripe so please refer to https://stripe.com for their policies.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data will be removed upon emailing superpoll@gmail.com and asking.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
No sensitive data will be stored by Super Poll. Authentication is done through Slack, and payment processing done through Stripe. Please refer to their policies if you are concerned.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
Zertifizierungen & Compliance
Verfahren zu Anfragen für die Datenlöschung
When somebody requests us to delete their data, we remove it from our databases immediately. The data will not be retrievable.
HIPAA-konform
no
Diese App bietet zwar ggf. HIPAA-Compliance, Slack hat jedoch keine Geschäftspartnervereinbarung mit Drittanbietern von Anwendungen, einschließlich derjenigen im Slack Marketplace. Daher bist du dafür verantwortlich, die Compliance des Anbieters zu überprüfen und eine entsprechende Vereinbarung vor der Aktivierung abzuschließen.
Sicherheit
Unterstützt Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Hat ein dediziertes Sicherheitsteam
yes
Kontakt für Sicherheitsfragen
superpollxyz@gmail.com
Hat ein Programm zur Mitteilung von Schwachstellen
no
Hat ein Prämienprogramm für das Aufspüren von Sicherheitslücken (Bug Bounty)
no
Erfordert Autorisierung/Verbindungen von Drittanbietern