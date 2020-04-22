Play the game you love natively in Slack! Whether it takes minutes or days to complete a game, it's right there waiting for you in the platform you're already using! It is optimized to use all of Slack's latest app-features, and you can play without memorizing any slash commands thanks to dialog boxes. Simply type "/codenames", have everyone join teams, and you're ready to play just like regular Code Names! For those who have played before, jump right in and the intuitive format, directions, and dialog boxes will guide you through the game play. If you or other teammates are new to the game, just check out the website for step-by-step instructions on game play and more. Want to step it up a notch? There is also an ever-growing list of alternative game themes you can play including "/codenames harry potter" and "/codenames game of thrones".