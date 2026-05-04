Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Sentry retains event data for 90 days by default, regardless of plan. We remove individual events after 90 days, and we remove aggregate issues after 90 days of inactivity. All event data and most metadata is eradicated from the service and from the server without additional archiving in order to prevent the threat of intrusion.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten All customer data stored on Sentry servers is eradicated upon a customer’s termination of service and deletion of account after a 24-hour waiting period to prevent accidental cancellation. Data can also be deleted upon request and via Sentry’s REST API and UI.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung N/A

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Google Cloud

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://sentry.io/legal/dpa/1.0.0/#subprocessors

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Claude and Gemini models through GCP's Vertex AI

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Sentry retains LLM related data for 30 days. We store user's prompt, and our response, and various metadata when LLM is used. After 30 days, this data is completely deleted.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Sentry's data is logically isolated at the application layer. Each LLM request contains only the requesting customer's data, and responses are returned exclusively to that customer.