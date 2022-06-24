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The process of deleting a user’s own account is as follows: Steps to be followed for deleting an account The user requests Huddl to delete their account from the app (web or mobile) Huddl backend generates a code and sends the same to the user in an email. The email is sent to the email id tied to the account. The code expires after a certain period (10 minutes as of today). The requester has to copy and paste the code in order to complete the deletion process. What information is deleted? All personal data of the user is deleted. However, the data one potentially shares with other users (e.g. meetings and meeting-related info like notes, tasks, etc.) are not deleted. Personal information like email id, name, phone number Settings, preferences, and other user-level configurations. Calendar integrations of linked Google or Office365 accounts Access and Refresh tokens of linked accounts What information is not deleted? The user requests Huddl to delete their account from the app (web or mobile) Huddl backend generates a code and sends the same to the user in an email. The email is sent to the email id tied to the account. The code expires after a certain period (10 minutes as of today). The requester has to copy and paste the code in order to complete the deletion process. All personal data of the user is deleted. However, the data one potentially shares with other users (e.g. meetings and meeting-related info like notes, tasks, etc.) are not deleted.