Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
huddl.ai user data is retained for as long as the user remains active. The huddl.ai platform provides active users with the option to delete their account, in turn delete their personal data. Users’ personal data (as mentioned in privacy policy document) is removed from live databases upon deletion of the user account. User account can be self deleted or can be deleted by admin of the team/organisation. Information stored in replicas, snapshots, and backups are not actively purged but instead naturally ages itself from the repositories as the data lifecycle occurs. huddl.ai retains certain data that user had shared with others like meetings, meeting-related info, notes, tasks, moments, etc. huddl.ai also retains logs and related metadata in order to address security, compliance, or statutory needs. Please see https://huddl.ai/privacy-policy for more info.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
The huddl.ai platform provides active users with the option to delete their account, in turn their personal data. Users’ personal data (as mentioned in privacy policy document) is removed from live databases upon deletion of the user account. User account can be self deleted or can be deleted by admin of the team/organisation. Personal data includes but not limited to email id, name, phone number, settings, preferences, other user-level configurations, calendar integrations of linked Google or Office365 accounts, access tokens, refresh tokens of all linked accounts are deleted immediately on account deletion. Information stored in replicas, snapshots, and backups are not actively purged but instead naturally ages itself from the repositories as the data lifecycle occurs. huddl.ai retains certain data that user had shared with others like meetings, meeting-related info, notes, tasks, moments, etc. huddl.ai also retains logs and related metadata in order to address security, compliance, or statutory needs. Please see https://huddl.ai/privacy-policy for more info.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
huddl.ai platform is hosted with AWS cloud infrastructure. AWS supports security standards and compliance certifications including PCI-DSS, HIPAA/HITECH, FedRAMP, GDPR, FIPS 140-2, and NIST 800-171, among others. Access to the data stores are limited to a small set of huddl.ai employees based on their roles, and access is limited to the individuals who need it in order to respond to customer support and related requests.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud-hosted at AWS
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no