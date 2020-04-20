Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Epson Printer will retain customer data in the database what we manage.
Customer data include like user id and channel id of Slack, not include user profile like name, e-mail address and phone number .
We only use customer data in our application and
retain them from the time that customer accept our app's The terms of use and The privacy statement until they uninstall our app or conduct the menu[Reset User Settings].
Data is hashed or encrypted before we retain them to the database.
Relevant staff of the app can only access the data and the staff are reviewed regularly.
We retain customer data during only use customer data in our application.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Epson Printer will remove all of customer data when user uninstalled our app.
Epson Printer doesn't archive the data.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Epson Printer will retain customer data in the database what we manage.
Customer data include like user id and channel id of Slack, not include user profile like name, e-mail address and phone number .
We only use customer data in our application.
Data is hashed or encrypted before we retain them to the database.
Relevant staff of the app can only access the data and the staff are reviewed regularly.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no