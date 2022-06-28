Status List

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Customer data related to this integration is only retained as long as you have an active integration.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
If you choose to disable our Slack integration, the data used in the integration is immediately removed.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer data is stored with industry standard practises. Methods like DMZ, encrypted disks and restricted administration access are used to protect your data.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no