Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Crayon will only retain your personal information for as long as reasonably necessary to fulfill the purposes we collected it for, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or reporting requirements. We may retain your personal data for a longer period in the event of a complaint or if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation in respect to our relationship with you.Crayon will retain customer data for the duration of the engagement in accordance with Crayon's Terms of Service.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Crayon will retain customer data for the duration of the engagement, and will delete all customer data upon termination and/or upon customer request in accordance with Crayon's Terms of Service and Privacy Policies.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Crayon will securely store customer data within our production systems.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Crayon's production systems are cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Azure OpenAI models
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
All LLM prompts and completions are stored for 30 days for abuse monitoring.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Crayon uses Microsoft Azure OpenAI which handles all data as tenanted to Crayon, and does not use Crayon data for model training. All Crayon customer data is stored by Crayon.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Crayon customer data is held in the United States of America. LLM processing on Azure OpenAI may occur in any of Azure's data regions.