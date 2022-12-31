Referrals ⚡ by Deel

How does the app work?:white_check_mark: It integrates with your ATS (Greenhouse, Lever, Ashby, Teamtailor, etc.) or careers page and pulls open jobs into Slack to make them more visible for your team.:white_check_mark: Team members can easily filter through open jobs and submit referrals with two easy clicks in Slack! The candidate information instantly syncs with your ATS.:white_check_mark: Team members can track the status of their referral submissions and see stage updates without having to bother recruiters.:white_check_mark: Admins/recruiters can create automated recurring announcements in Slack which highlight segments of open jobs - oldest jobs, newest jobs, jobs with the fewest applicants, specific jobs - and nudge team members to submit referrals.Interested in seeing Referrals :zap: by Deel in action? :thinking_face: Sign up for a demo or kick off your free trial today!
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