Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Does Jam backup data? Yes. Our data retention period depends on the frequency of the snapshots. Frequency Retention period Hourly 2 days Daily 7 days Weekly 4 weeks Monthly 12 months Any user may request their data is deleted at any time.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Any user may request their data is deleted at any time.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Does Jam encrypt data? Yes. Data is encrypted at rest (AES-256) and in transit (HTTPS/TLS). How does Jam secure its cloud environment? Access to our cloud services, source code, third-party tools etc. are secured with 2FA.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) OpenAI

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Custom data retention settings are available on request on the Enterprise plan.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung JamGPT is opt-in, meaning your data does not touch the OpenAI API's unless you explicitly opt in by clicking "Yes" when asked.