Gaspar AI is your AI partner to auto-resolve employee IT & HR issues in natural language on Slack, optimizing the service desk operations. Gaspar, our AI Virtual Agent, is built from the ground up to work in Slack and to seamlessly integrate on top of your company’s existing applications – so no switching costs. From Day One, it can automatically and instantly answer up to 40% of recurrent employee requests without human involvement. It offers more than 100+ automations thanks to more than 30 software integrations. It can be deployed in as little as 30 minutes. It uses artificial intelligence and a large language model to understand user intent and context and solve employee issues, thus dramatically reducing your ticket volume and manual work. With Gaspar's conversational AI capabilities end users will be able to: 1. Get instant answers to their questions with no need to search the knowledge base.

2. Resolve within a few seconds and without creating a ticket repetitive support requests.

3. Approve or decline requests on Slack. And your IT team can: 1. Save time by deflecting tickets to work on strategic projects.

2. Log and manage tickets directly from Slack.

3. Follow up the process on Slack.



Main automations you will get with Gaspar AI: - Password Reset

- Account creation, addition, removal & suspension

- Calendar access

- People addition to or removal from channels

- Folder management

- License management

- Group creation, user addition and removal

- Time off request The platform also includes workflows to help IT teams build and automate workflows for repetitive processes, such as employee onboarding and offboarding. The IT teams have the options to then run these workflows right from Slack. Note: To use this app you will need a paid account with Gaspar AI, which you can try for free for 21 days. Gaspar supports ticketing integrations with Atlassian's Jira Service Management, Jira Software, Freshservice, Zendesk, ServiceNow and Ivanti. Disclaimer: Gaspar AI exposes a Large Language Model to customers via Slack, with potential to occasionally generate inaccurate responses.