Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Customer data is retained for as long as the account is in active status. Data enters an “expired” state when the account is voluntarily closed. Expired account data will be retained for 14 days. After this period, the account and related data will be removed.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Customers that wish to voluntarily close their account should download their data manually or via requesting an export at the support email address, prior to closing their account. If a customer account is involuntarily suspended, then there is a 90 day grace period during which the account will be inaccessible but can be reopened if the customer meets their payment obligations and resolves any terms of service violations. If a customer wishes to manually backup their data in a suspended account, then they must ensure that their account is brought back to good standing so that the user interface will be available for their use. After 90 days, the suspended account will be closed and permanently removed thereafter (except when required by law to retain).
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data are stored securely using industry-standard encryption methods. Access to data is limited to authorized personnel and strictly on a need-to-know basis.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Digital Ocean
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Digital Ocean
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
GPT4, LLAMA 3
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Retention is 30 days.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Multi-tenant architecture.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
US (Digital Ocean SFO2 region).