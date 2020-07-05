Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Sonic Trio will not store user data. User data will be stored by customers who have paid for services with the payment provider. They will be stored following PCI & GDPR compliance.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Sonic Trio will not store user data. User data will be stored by customers who have paid for services with the payment provider. They will be stored following PCI & GDPR compliance.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Sonic Trio will not store user data. User data will be stored by customers who have paid for services with the payment provider. They will be stored following PCI & GDPR compliance.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
The Slack access token is encrypted at rest and stored in AWS
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no