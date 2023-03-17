Trivia Games, Birthday, Watercooler

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We keep your Personal Information for as long as it is required for the purposes stated in this Privacy Policy. When we no longer have a legitimate need to process your information, we will delete, anonymize, or isolate your information, whichever is appropriate in our reasonable opinion.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We keep your Personal Information for as long as it is required for the purposes stated in this Privacy Policy. When we no longer have a legitimate need to process your information, we will delete, anonymize, or isolate your information, whichever is appropriate in our reasonable opinion.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We use third-party vendors and hosting partners to provide the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and related technology required to run the Site and allied services. Although Springrole owns the Site, the code, databases, you retain all rights to your data.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://stripe.com

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) OpenAI

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Deleted within 30 days

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Trivia operates in USA and uses Microsoft Azure OpenAI LLMs hosted in US East 1.