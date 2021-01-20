Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services and automatically deleted after 2 years of inactivity. You can request the removal of your data at any time by making a request to contact@surveysforslack.com. We always strive to collect and retain the minimum data necessary for the service to function.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
You can request removal of you data at any time by contacting us at contact@surveysforslack.com. We will delete your data and all backups of it in a timely manner.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data is transmitted encrypted over HTTPS/TLS 1.2, encrypted at rest using 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES-256) and stored in multiple locations at our hosting provider’s data centres to ensure availability and data redundancy. Data is regularly backed up.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Amazon Web Services
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter