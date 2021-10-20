Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
TRACK RECORDS will retain Customer Data forever unless customer asks to delete.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
TRACK RECORDS will remove Customer Data upon customer's request.
If you wish to request deletion of your personal data, please contact us by visiting this page https://bit.ly/2WrrCm2.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
TRACK RECORDS will store Customer Data in Database securely using tls and data encryption.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Japan
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
GCP
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no