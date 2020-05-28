Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien In order for the Fox News Slack app to work, Slack sends us some information, like your Slack user name, a Slack user ID, workspace name, and event info (e.g., subscribe/unsubscribe, clicks). We store this info in logs for a short period of time (e.g., for troubleshooting purposes.)

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten In order for the Fox News Slack app to work, Slack sends us some information, like your Slack user name, a Slack user ID, workspace name, and event info (e.g., subscribe/unsubscribe, clicks). We store this info in logs for a short period of time (e.g., for troubleshooting purposes.)

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung In order for the Fox News Slack app to work, Slack sends us some information, like your Slack user name, a Slack user ID, workspace name, and event info (e.g., subscribe/unsubscribe, clicks). We store this info in logs for a short period of time (e.g., for troubleshooting purposes.)

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS