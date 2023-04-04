Valotalive Digital Signage

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Valotalive will retain customer data in accordance with our privacy policy. Valotalive is GDPR compliant.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Possible data from our users is kept only as long as needed. For example credentials and other user data to our web service expire after a year of inactivity. All relevant data is also removed then.
In custom data cases, data expiry management is also custom made.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We encrypt any data stored on our servers if our customers so wish. We can also provide a service where served data is encrypted even from our system administrator all the way from the source to the media players.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no