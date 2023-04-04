Valotalive Digital Signage

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You may opt out of any future contacts from us at any time. You can do the following at any time by contacting us via contact form, email address or phone number given on our website: • See what data we have about you, if any. • Change/correct any data we have about you. • Have us delete any data we have about you, unless we are required by law to store it. Like billing information and related logs, order details etc. • Express any concern you have about our use of your data. ​The data will be delivered to the person inquiring the information within 30 days from the received inquiry. Prior delivering the information we will verify the person. Valotalive is compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation.