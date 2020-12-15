Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We shall retain your personal information until we no longer need it and proactively delete it or you send a valid deletion request. Without derogating from the foregoing, in some circumstances we may store your Personal Information for longer periods of time, for example (i) where we are required to do so in accordance with legal, regulatory, tax or accounting requirements, or (ii) for us to have an accurate record of your dealings with us in the event of any complaints or challenges, or (iii) if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation relating to your Personal Information or dealings.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Torq will remove customer data in accordance with its DPA, available upon customer request.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Torq will store customer data in accordance with its DPA, available upon customer request.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted in SOC2 compliant storage services
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter