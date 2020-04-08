Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
O'Reilly's data retention policies depend of the type of data and the underlying purposes of processing. In general, personal data is only retained for as long as necessary to pursue the purposes of processing stated in O'Reilly's privacy policy. The O'Reilly Answers Slack app does not retain any personal identifiable information.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
O'Reilly will remove customer data when requested within the time frames prescribed by applicable laws. The O'Reilly Answers Slack app does not store or retain any personal identifiable information.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
O'Reilly uses encryption in transit and at rest as security measures to protect stored personal data. In general O'Reilly does not collect or store more data than what is necessary to pursue its legitimate purposes of processing. The O'Reilly Answers Slack app does not store any personal identifiable information.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter