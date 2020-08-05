In the event, for any category of records not specifically defined elsewhere in this Policy (and in particular within the Data Retention Schedule) and unless otherwise mandated differently by applicable legal provision or internal rule, the required retention period for such record will be deemed to be 2 years from its date of creation. This policy may be subject to variations or changes at Beekeeper's sole discretion.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten

The Company and its employees should therefore, on a regular basis, review all data, whether held electronically on their device, on the cloud or other means, to decide whether to destroy or delete any data once the purpose for which those documents were created is no longer relevant. Overall responsibility for the destruction of data falls on the line managers owning the correspondent repository. Once the deadline for deletion expires according to the Data Retention Schedule (contact us for more detail), the data should be deleted, shredded or otherwise destroyed to a degree equivalent to their value to others and their level of confidentiality. The method of disposal varies and is dependent upon the nature of the document. For example, any documents that contain sensitive or confidential information (and particularly sensitive personal data) must be subject to secure electronic deletion. Any applicable general provisions under relevant data protection laws and the Company’s Personal Data Protection Policy shall be complied with. This policy may be subject to variations or changes at Beekeeper's sole discretion.