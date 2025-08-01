Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Maze will retain Customer Data in accordance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council (“GDPR”).
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Maze will remove Customer Data in accordance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council (“GDPR”).
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Maze will store Customer Data in accordance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council (“GDPR”).
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAi,Anthropic
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
No data used for training
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
No data used for training
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
No data used for training