Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Collavate will store data according to United States and GDPR rules, and will maintain data in alignment with local and federal guidelines.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data Asset Management policy
There are so many vendors oﬀering various cloud-based solutions, users may ﬁnd their intellectual property assets in multiple locations, making searches, permission control, and overall document management more diﬃcult. This can also cause document duplication and increased handling and storage costs.
To solve this potential risk, Netkiller has replaced all third party applications not controlled by Netkiller within a uniﬁed Google cloud environment which securely handles the following:
Uniﬁed Storage (Google Cloud Storage)
Universal Search powered by Google search
Reliable and secure platform
Document Asset Management
TAGS: Use shared or personal Tags to better manage documents, and enhance searches.
Cross-search documents across the domain, subject to applicable security level clearance.
Manage documents, ﬁles, and folders by assigning security levels for users and documents. Protect documents while providing selective access to them.
Upload email attachments in one easy step regardless of the number of attachments.
Automated Workﬂow
Write, edit, and approve any ﬁle types supported by Google Drive.
Determine the number and sequence of approvals.
Automatic transfer of document ownership to designated domain administrator.
Archive documents after approval; restrict access.
Create, save, and reuse templates for frequently used approvals.
Examples: Contracts / Quotations / Invoices / Presentations / Expense Reports.
Document Archiving
Archive document activities in real-time.
Archived data can be stored for any length of time to meet any compliance requirements set by the customer, or by regulations. Typically, Netkiller retains data for a minimum of 1-5 years depending on the nature and need of the data.
In the event an account is unpaid, abandoned, or otherwise rendered non-functioning, Netkiller will treat any relevant remaining customer data archives as follows:
Free single-users:
Send a notification email 6 months after the last login and delete all data a month after the email is sent.
Business customers:
Send an e-mail notification 6 months after the end of the subscription and delete all data a month after the email is sent.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Collavate shall keep the User's information confidential and make it publicly available only as may be required or pursuant to these Terms and/or Collavate’s Privacy Policy. Such User information may include the User's contact details, its domain name, the expiry date, contact details of its name server etc. to the extent permitted or required by all Relevant Rules, these Terms and Collavate’s Privacy Policy. In the event an account is unpaid, abandoned, or otherwise rendered non-functioning, Netkiller will treat any relevant remaining customer data archives as follows:
Free single-users:
Send a notification email 6 months after the last login and delete all data a month after the email is sent.
Business customers:
Send an e-mail notification 6 months after the end of the subscription and delete all data a month after the email is sent.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
GCP
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no