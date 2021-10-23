Translate Channels

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes of providing the service, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting or other legal requirements). Personal Information will not be held for longer than the period of time in which users have an account with us. When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize it, or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Customer Data is deleted automatically at the point of closing the user account. Where this is not possible (for example in archived data backups) we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until those backups are deleted (we do not store data backups for longer than 30 days). Please contact the team at team@translatechannels.com for assistance with data deletion.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We have implemented appropriate technical and organisational security measures designed to protect the security of any personal information we process. However, please also remember that we cannot guarantee that the internet itself is 100% secure. Although we will do our best to protect your personal information, transmission of personal information to and from our Apps is at your own risk. You should only access the services within a secure environment.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud Hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Firebase

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no