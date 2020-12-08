Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Data is retained during the period that Ramp provides services to the customer as governed by our platform agreement and privacy policy.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Data is deleted according to our platform agreement and privacy policy in accordance with contractual and regulatory requirements.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Data is stored in Ramp's environment during the period that Ramp provides services to the customer as governed by our platform agreement and privacy policy.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Ramp is hosted on AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://trust.ramp.com/

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Groq, and Together

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Ramp’s contracts with the model providers include zero data retention terms for Ramp customer data. This ensures customer inputs are not stored or used beyond the immediate processing session. More in https://ramp.com/legal/privacy-policy.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Ramp maintains strict measures to segregate customer data, including controls that ensure one customer’s business data is not mixed with another’s. Customer business data is not used to train models for other customers or external purposes.