Talent pool and alerts by 100Hires

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We only retain the Personal Data collected from a User for as long as the User’s account is active or otherwise for a limited period of time as long as we need it to fulfill the purposes for which we have initially collected it, unless otherwise required by law. We will retain and use information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements as follows:
the contents of closed accounts are deleted within 3 months of the date of closure; backups are kept for 3 months; billing information is retained for a period of 7 years as of their provision to 100Hires in accordance with the Estonian accounting and taxation laws information on legal transactions between Client and 100Hires is retained for a period of 10 years as of their provision to 100Hires in accordance with the general limitation period set for civil claims in the Estonian General Part of the Civil Code Act
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Customer data must be archived daily.
Customer data must be deleted:
(a) not less than 8 years following the archiving of the data;
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We may transfer, process and store Personal Data we collect through the Services in centralized databases and with service providers located in the U.S. The U.S. may not have the same data protection framework as the country from which you may be using the Services. When we transfer Personal Data to the U.S., we will protect it as described in this Privacy Policy.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no