Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We do not retain any customer data - only email and password are stored encrypted when creating the account. We do not use any analytics tool to monitor user activity.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
User can delete the workplace, fully removing any data from our servers (if the app is hosted by us).
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All storage is encrypted both in our cloud or on-premise installation.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Spanien, Litauen, Niederlande, USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Octonius can be both in the cloud or on-premises for your organization
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no