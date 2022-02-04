Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Upon usage of any deletion feature (including customer use of this feature at contract termination) data is hard deleted from the database immediately. There is no retention of data with Mokshatrim Technologies LLP.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Customers can contact us anytime at hello@trytank.io to request immediate removal of their data. Customer data will be completely erased within 7 days.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Customer data is securely stored in our database and protected according to security best practices.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Digital Ocean