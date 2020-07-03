Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Customer data will be retained for as long as the clients are engaged with us ,Vantage Circle shall return or delete Customer Data to Customer and, to the extent allowed by applicable law, delete Customer Data in accordance with the procedures and timeframes.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Based on the Art. 17 GDPR Right to erasure (‘right to be forgotten’), we convert our user info by a one way encryption method so that in can never be recovered. Once data is converted, it cannot be recovered and reused.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Vantage Circle will store customer data in accordance with the GDPR regulations.Vantage Circle is committed to general data protection regulation (GDPR) which has come into effect from 25th May,2018. Vantage Circle service’s to our customers, Vantage Circle may process personal data on our customer’s behalf where such personal data is subject to EU data protection laws like GDPR. To this end, we offer a data protection addendum (DPA).The DPA will only be legally binding and effective if: (1) it is duly signed by new customers ; and (2) you are Vantage Circle customer on the date it is fully executed.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Indien

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud Hosted (Digital Ocean) Bangalore Location.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Digital Ocean

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no