Markup Hero - Screenshot & Annotate

HERO, Inc. will retain user data indefinitely unless the user deletes or requests to remove their data.

HERO, Inc. will remove user data when a user deletes markups or requests their data to be removed.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung

HERO, Inc. data is encrypted at transfer and at rest. Only the users that have generated the data have access to it, as well as the users they have shared it with.