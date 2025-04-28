Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Basedash retains Slack user data (such as user IDs and workspace information) only for as long as the integration remains active and is necessary to provide the service. https://www.basedash.com/privacy-policy

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten When a user disconnects the Slack integration or requests data deletion, all associated Slack data is permanently removed from Basedash systems within 30 days. https://www.basedash.com/privacy-policy

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Slack user data is securely stored in encrypted databases hosted on cloud infrastructure within the United States, and is only accessed to facilitate integration functionality. https://www.basedash.com/privacy-policy

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://www.basedash.com/data-processing-addendum

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) OpenAI GPT

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM By default OpenAI keeps most API inputs/outputs for up to about 30 days for abuse monitoring (with Zero Data Retention available for eligible customers) and retains long‑lived artifacts or chats only as long as required for features.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung OpenAI treats business data from its API and enterprise ChatGPT products as the customer’s logically isolated data, not used to train foundation models by default and only accessed under strict security and contractual controls.