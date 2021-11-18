Trello Dashcards

In the case of a Trello user account being deleted, upon deletion, Trello deletes the user’s personal data, including items like name, email address and location, within 30 days of the request. After 30 days, such personal data will remain in encrypted Trello database backups until those backups fall out of the 90-day retention window and are completely destroyed. In certain cases where Trello has a legitimate business or legal purpose to do so, Trello may keep user personal data. Some examples of this include financial information related to things like purchases and billing records; records showing why the account was deleted; or data relating to a litigation or other legal inquiry. Upon deletion of an individual user account, Trello does not automatically delete the content that was created by individual users in Trello. For example, items typed into cards like a comment or an added file will remain visible even if the removed user no longer exists. The applicable team’s administrators or users, depending on the permission settings, would need to delete that content manually. For Dashcards specifically, in addition to deleting a user's account, they may also revoke Dashcard's access to their account via