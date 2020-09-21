Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
SubOps retains metadata for the services you connect to it until such time as you a) delete your SubOps account, or b) disconnect a given service.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
SubOps will remove all of a customer's live data immediately upon account deletion. Backups and logs will be removed within 35 days thereafter. If a service is disconnected from your account, its data will be deleted to the same standard.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We store the minimal amount of data required to provide you with subscription usage reports. All stored data is securely backed up; live data is removed immediately upon request, and backups and logs are guaranteed to be flushed within 35 days.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Data is hosted entirely within AWS, behind a firewall, and encrypted at rest and in transit,
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no