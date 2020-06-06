Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Jira reminders can remove data on customer requests. Customers can make a request by emailing to support@jirareminders.com
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Jira reminders can remove data on customer requests. Customers can make a request by emailing to support@jirareminders.com
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All Customer data is encrypted in transit and at rest and stored in multiple locations at our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability and data redundancy.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud storage
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no