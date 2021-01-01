X-late: Translate Channels

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien X-late will retain Customer Data for as long as Customer has a subscription with the product.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten X-late will remove Customer Data for as soon as Customer unsubscribes the service.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung X-late will store Customer Data security in AWS and will not share to any third party.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen FlyIO

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://www.deepl.com/privacy/