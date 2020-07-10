Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We only retain collected information for as long as necessary to provide you with your requested service.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
You may request your data be deleted at any time by contacting today@shipton.io
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
What data we store, we’ll protect within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorized access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Kanada
Details zum Daten-Hosting
n/a
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Web Hosting Canada
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no