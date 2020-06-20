Simple Ops - Performance Monitoring

Web Vitals, Performance & Uptime monitoring simplified Never let users see your website down or with bad loading speeds. Receive alerts & insights in real-time on health and performance. - Performance monitoring

- Web vitals monitoring

- API & Server monitoring

- Alerts in 7 different channels

- Website health and uptime monitoring

- Chrome UX metrics

- SSL monitoring

- Team members

- Global monitoring in 5 locations

- Weekly insight reports Performance metrics:

Monitor your website's health & performance with overview metrics or dig deeper with detailed charts over time. Keep track of uptime, response time, speed, performance etc. Web vitals for SEO:

Monitor your website's health & performance with overview metrics or dig deeper with detailed charts over time. Keep track of uptime, response time, speed, performance and many more. Receive alerts in real-time:

Seamlessly integrate notification channels for you and your teammates including Email, Push notifications, Telegram, Slack, Messenger, Google Chat and webhook. Get real-time alerts and react before your users even notice. Real user metrics:

Regularly get real-world Chrome user experience metrics right from the dashboard. It updates every week so you can measure improvements. Keep your certificates up-to-date:

Never miss updating SSL certificates of your website and stay on top of SEO. Get alerts 30 days before your certificate expires. Global monitoring:

Choose from 5 different locations worldwide. We double-check from two more locations whenever an error occurs to confirm downtime.