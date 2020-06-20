Simple Ops - Performance Monitoring

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Customers can choose their retention settings directly through their workspace. The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the workspace exists.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Upon customer deletion, Slack deletes customer data from our production environments within 24 hours and backups are deleted within 14 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our data centers to ensure availability.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no